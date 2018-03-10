Abos
News Artikel im Oktober 2012
Android-Apps
Zahl des Tages: 700 000
Android-Smartphones
Base bringt Lutea 3 und Dual-SIM-Handy
Nexus-Offensive
Google trumpft auf: Nexus 4, Nexus 10 und Android 4.2
Lautsprecher
Unmonday 4.3L - Keramik-Speaker mit AirPlay
Windows-Smartphones
Microsoft gibt Startschuss für Windows Phone 8
Lautsprecher
B&O Soundsystem BeoPlay A 9
Mobile Datennutzung
Zahl des Tages: 8,5 Milliarden
Google Nexus 4
Google sagt Nexus-Event ab
Blu-ray-Player
Universal-Player Oppo BDP-103 und BDP-105
App Store
Apple macht Apps teurer
Smartphones und Tablets der Woche
Rückblick: iPad mini bis Nexus 4
High-End
In-Ear-Kopfhörer IQ und Tio von Ultrasone
Apple Verkaufszahlen
iPhone-Verkäufe top, iPad enttäuscht
Android-Smartphone
Google Nexus 4: Fakten zum Google-Phone
Schnäppchen-Check
Aldi: Sony Xperia U für 179 Euro
Windows-Tablets
Asus zeigt VivoTab mit Windows RT
Docking-Station
MC200 Air: Sounddock von Boston
iPhone App
Skobbler: Update für iPhone Navi-App
Apple Tablet
iPad mini: Kleiner, aber nicht zu klein
Apple-Gerüchte
Kommt heute das iPad mini?
Android-Tablets
Vodafone SmartTab 2: Android-Tablets mit UMTS
Windows Phone
Nokia stellt Lowcost-Lumia 510 vor
Senioren-Handy
Große Tasten, einfache Bedienung: Swissvoice MP33
iPhone-App
Aktion: Bosch Navi-App günstiger
Jelly-Bean-Update
Android 4.1 für Galaxy S3 und S2
In-Ear-Kopfhörer
Musik-Headset Sennheiser CX 275s
Provider-Angebot
Huawei Phones und Tabs bei 1&1
Smartphones der Woche
Galaxy Camera bis Padfone 2
Mobilfunk-Tarife
E-Plus: Neue Base-Tarife
Schnäppchen-Check
Aldi: Sony Xperia Pro für 179 Euro
Smartphone Verbreitung
Zahl des Tages: 1,038 Milliarden
Android-Tablet
99-Dollar-Tablet von Google?
Schnäppchen-Check
Media Markt - HTC Desire X & Co. im Angebot
Docking-Station
Sound Kick: Neues Dock von Soundfreaq
Windows Tablets
Microsoft Surface: Die Windows Tablets im Vergleich
Wachstumsmarkt Tablet
Zahl des Tages: 3,2 Millionen
Windows 8-Tablet
Acer: Tablets mit Windows 8
Netzbetreiber
Telefonica bringt O2 an die Börse
Android-Smartphone
Vorgestellt: Asus Padfone 2
Leseraktion
Abgezockt? Bitte melden!
Aktions-Angebot
Tchibo Mobil: Sony Tipo und Live günstiger
Android-Smartphone
Asus zeigt am 16. Oktober sein Padfone 2
Android-Tablet
Google Nexus 7 bald mit 32 Gigabyte?
Ebook-Reader
Amazon startet Kindle Paperwhite
Smartphones der Woche
Wochenrückblick: Galaxy S3 Mini bis Xperia Ion
Samsung-Smartphone
Galaxy S3 Mini: Tricks vom großen Bruder
Android-Smartphone
ZTE Blade 3: 4-Zoll-Androide für 200 Euro
Schnäppchen-Check
Mediamarkt: Galaxy Note 2 und S3 im Angebot
Android-Smartphone
Vorzeitig enthüllt: Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini
Aldi-Aktion
Aldi: Galaxy Xcover für 180 Euro
Nutzung von Apps
Zahl des Tages: 23
Android-Smartphones
Samsung Galaxy Music: Neues Musik-Phone für Kids
Bezahlen per Handy
O2 startet Bezahldienst Mpass
Android-Smartphone
Alcatel One Touch 997D Ultra: Dual-SIM-Smartphone
Blackberry-Tablet
Blackberry: Playbook Tablet OS 2.1 ist da
Google-Handy
Neues Google Nexus im Oktober?
Android-Smartphone
HTC One X+: Mehr Leistung
Smartphones der Woche
Wochenrückblick: iOS6 bis Android Jelly Bean
E-Reader
Zahl des Tages: 800.000
Android-App
Tomtom startet Navi-App für Android
Smartphone-Verbreitung
Zahl des Tages: 38
Schnäppchen-Check
Aldi-Angebot: Android-4.0-Tablet für 299 Euro
Patentstreit
Samsung will iPhone 5 stoppen
Apple iPad
Gerüchte: Kommt das iPad-Mini?
Windows-Tablet
HP ElitePad 900: Tablet mit Windows 8
Smartphone Sicherheit
Avira: Schutz vor Android-Sicherheitsleck
Tarife
Vodafone Red: Neue Smartphone-Tarife
Verbraucherschutz
EU kritisiert Apples Garantie-Praxis
Samsung
Kommen Galaxy S3 Mini und S2 Plus?