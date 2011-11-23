Mediamarkt: Galaxy Nexus und iPad2 im Angebot

Im neuen Mediamarkt Angebots-Flyer der Kalenderwoche 50-2011 sind folgende Handys und Smartphones zu finden:
- HTC Explorer - zum Aktionspreis von 159 Euro
- LG Optimus Net - zum Aktionspreis von 129 Euro
- Nokia Asha 300 - zum Aktionspreis von 119 Euro
- Samsung Galaxy Nexus - zum Aktionspreis von 535 Euro
- Samsung Galaxy S Plus - zum Aktionspreis von 275 Euro
- Samsung Wave 3 - zum Aktionspreis von 279 Euro
und das Tablet-Modell:
- Apple iPad2 WiFi+ 3G mit 64 GB - zum Aktionspreis von 739 Euro
