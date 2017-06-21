Abos Newsletter Forum Jobs RSS
connect conference 2017: Videos vom connect-Event
Mobilfunk-Experten im Interview

connect conference 2017: Interviews, Teil 2

connect conference 2017: Interview mit Olaf Gerwig

Olaf Gerwig, CEO P3 communications GmbH

Das Thema von Olaf Gerwig, CEO P3 communications GmbH​, lautete "5diGital – Industry Transformation​".

connect conference 2017: Interview mit Dr. Christoph Bach

Dr. Christoph Bach, Head of Network Products Germany at Ericsson GmbH

Dr. Christoph Bach, Head of Network Products Germany at Ericsson GmbH​, sprach auf der connect conference 2017 über "5G-ConnectedMobility als Beispiel einer industrieübergreifenden Zusammenarbeit für die digitale Infrastruktur der Zukunft​".

connect conference 2017: Interview mit Dr. Bruno Jacobfeuerborn

Dr. Bruno Jacobfeuerborn, CEO Deutsche Funkturm GmbH, CTO Deutsche Telekom AG

Im Vortrag von hieß es "5G – Von der technischen Machbarkeit zu den wirtschaftlichen Auswirkungen​".

