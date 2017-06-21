Mobilfunk-Experten im Interview
connect conference 2017: Interviews, Teil 2
22.6.2017
connect conference 2017: Interview mit Olaf Gerwig
Quelle: connect
Olaf Gerwig, CEO P3 communications GmbH
Das Thema von Olaf Gerwig, CEO P3 communications GmbH, lautete "5diGital – Industry Transformation".
connect conference 2017: Interview mit Dr. Christoph Bach
Quelle: connect
Dr. Christoph Bach, Head of Network Products Germany at Ericsson GmbH
Dr. Christoph Bach, Head of Network Products Germany at Ericsson GmbH, sprach auf der connect conference 2017 über "5G-ConnectedMobility als Beispiel einer industrieübergreifenden Zusammenarbeit für die digitale Infrastruktur der Zukunft".
connect conference 2017: Interview mit Dr. Bruno Jacobfeuerborn
Quelle: connect
Dr. Bruno Jacobfeuerborn, CEO Deutsche Funkturm GmbH, CTO Deutsche Telekom AG
Im Vortrag von hieß es "5G – Von der technischen Machbarkeit zu den wirtschaftlichen Auswirkungen".