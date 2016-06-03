Produkte, Netze & Dienste 2016
Die beste Produkte
3.6.2016
Die besten Basic-Smartphones
- Platz 1: Samsung Galaxy Xcover 3 (39,9%)
- Platz 2: Huawei Y6 (21,2%)
- Platz 3: Motorola Moto G (2015) (19,5%)
Die besten Mittelklasse-Smartphones
- Platz 1: Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) (37,4%)
- Platz 2: Sony Xperia M5 (16,8%)
- Platz 3: Huawei P8 Lite (14,7%)
Die besten Premium-Smartphones
- Platz 1: Samsung Galaxy S7 (42,3%)
- Platz 2: Apple iPhone 6s (31,4%)
- Platz 3: Sony Xperia Z5 (11,8%)
Die besten Phablets
- Platz 1: Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (40,3%)
- Platz 2: Apple iPhone 6s Plus (28,4%)
- Platz 3: Sony Xperia Z5 Premium (11,3%)
Die besten Tablets
- Platz 1: Apple iPad Pro (38,2%)
- Platz 2: Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 LTE (31,0%)
- Platz 3: Microsoft Surface Pro 4 (16,5%)
Die besten Ultrabooks
- Platz 1: Apple MacBook Pro Retina (36,6%)
- Platz 2: Acer Aspire V 13 (16,8%)
- Platz 3: Lenovo ThinkPad T460s (14,6%)
Die besten 2-in-1-Geräte
- Platz 1: Microsoft Surface Book (39,2%)
- Platz 2: Asus Transformer Book T300 chi (16,1%)
- Platz 3: Lenovo Yoga 900 (13,5%)
Die besten Schnurlostelefone
- Platz 1: Gigaset SL450A GO (39,1%)
- Platz 2: AVM Fritzfon C5 (21,1%)
- Platz 3: Panasonic KX-TGK320 (16,5%)
Die besten Router / TK-Anlagen
- Platz 1: AVM Fritzbox 7490 (59,7%)
- Platz 2: Telekom Speedport W724V (16,9%)
- Platz 3: 1&1 HomeServer (11,6%)
Die besten Smart-Home-Lösungen
- Platz 1: AVM FritzDECT (32,1%)
- Platz 2: Telekom Smart Home (25,4%)
- Platz 3: Devolo Home Control (13,6%)