Produkte, Netze & Dienste
connect Leserwahl 2017: Produkte
6.6.2017
- Das sind die Gewinner der connect Leserwahl 2017
- connect Leserwahl 2017: Netze
- connect Leserwahl 2017: Produkte
- connect Leserwahl 2017: Dienste
|Basic-Smartphones
|
|Platz 1
|LG X Power (21,1%)
|Platz 2
|Lenovo Moto G5 (19,0%)
|Platz 3
|Honor 5C (16,7%)
|Mittelklasse-Smartphones
|
|Platz 1
|Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) (45,4%)
|Platz 2
|Huawei Nova (15,5%)
|Platz 3
|Sony Xperia XA1 (14,5%)
|Premium-Smartphones unter 5,5-Zoll-Display
|
|Platz 1
|Apple iPhone 7 (34,5%)
|Platz 2
|Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) (28,7%)
|Platz 3
|Huawei P10 (19,9%)
|Premium-Smartphones ab 5,5-Zoll-Display
|
|Platz 1
|Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ (38,6%)
|Platz 2
|Apple iPhone 7 Plus (28,2%)
|Platz 3
|Huawei P10 Plus (12,5%)
|Tablets & Detachables
|
|Platz 1
|Apple iPad Pro 9,7 (39,3%)
|Platz 2
|Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro S (29,4%)
|Platz 3
|Microsoft Surface Pro 4 (11,1%)
|Ultrabooks
|Platz 1
|Apple MacBook Pro (31,9%)
|Platz 2
|Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (17,1%)
|Platz 3
|Apple MacBook (16,6%)
|Convertibles
|
|Platz 1
|Microsoft Surface Book (31,5%)
|Platz 2
|Lenovo Yoga 910 (16,8%)
|Platz 3
|Asus ZenBook Flip UX360 (11,5%)
|Schnurlostelefone
|
|Platz 1
|Gigaset CL660HX (43,0%)
|Platz 2
|AVM Fritzfon C5 (19,6%)
|Platz 3
|Panasonic KX-TGQ400 (12,7%)
|Router/TK-Anlagen
|
|Platz 1
|AVM Fritzbox 7590 (61,7%)
|Platz 2
|Telekom Speedport Smart (17,2%)
|Platz 3
|1&1 HomeServer Speed (4,8%)
|Smart-Home-Lösungen
|
|Platz 1
|AVM FritzDECT (30,2%)
|Platz 2
|Telekom Magenta Smart Home (22,9%)
|Platz 3
|Amazon Echo (11,5%)
|Car Connectivity
|
|Platz 1
|BMW Navigationssystem Professional (24,5%)
|Platz 2
|Audi MMI Navigation Plua (21,1%)
|Platz 3
|Mercedes Comand Online (17,7%)
|VR-Lösungen
|
|Platz 1
|Samsung Gear VR (39,3%)
|Platz 2
|Playstation VR (23,5%)
|Platz 3
|Oculus Rift (14,2%)