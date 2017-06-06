Abos Newsletter Forum Jobs RSS
Das sind die Gewinner der connect Leserwahl 2017
Produkte, Netze & Dienste

connect Leserwahl 2017: Produkte

von

connect Leserwahl 2017

© connect

connect-Redakteur Bernd Theiß und Autor Joachim Bley überreichten die Urkunden in der Kategorie Router/TK-Anlagen.
​​Basic-Smartphones
​​Platz 1​​​LG X Power (21,1%)
​​Platz 2​​Lenovo Moto G5 (19,0%)
​Platz 3​​Honor 5C (16,7%)


​Mittelklasse-Smartphones
​​Platz 1​​​Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) (45,4%)
​​Platz 2​​Huawei Nova (15,5%)
​Platz 3​​Sony Xperia XA1 (14,5%)


​​Premium-Smartphones unter 5,5-Zoll-Display
​​Platz 1​​​Apple iPhone 7 (34,5%)
​​Platz 2​​Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) (28,7%)
​Platz 3​​Huawei P10 (19,9%)


​Premium-Smartphones ab 5,5-Zoll-Display
​​Platz 1​​​Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ (38,6%)
​​Platz 2​​Apple iPhone 7 Plus (28,2%)
​Platz 3​​Huawei P10 Plus (12,5%)


​Tablets & Detachables
​​Platz 1​​​Apple iPad Pro 9,7 (39,3%)
​​Platz 2​​Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro S (29,4%)
​Platz 3​​Microsoft Surface Pro 4 (11,1%)


​Ultrabooks

​​Platz 1​​​Apple MacBook Pro (31,9%)​​
​​Platz 2​​Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (17,1%)​
​Platz 3​​Apple MacBook (16,6%)


​Convertibles
​​Platz 1​​​Microsoft Surface Book (31,5%)
​​Platz 2​​Lenovo Yoga 910 (16,8%)
​Platz 3​​Asus ZenBook Flip UX360 (11,5%)


​​Schnurlostelefone
​​Platz 1​​​Gigaset CL660HX (43,0%)
​​Platz 2​​AVM Fritzfon C5 (19,6%)
​Platz 3​​Panasonic KX-TGQ400 (12,7%)


​Router/TK-Anlagen
​​Platz 1​​​AVM Fritzbox 7590 (61,7%)
​​Platz 2​​Telekom Speedport Smart (17,2%)
​Platz 3​​1&1 HomeServer Speed (4,8%)


​Smart-Home-Lösungen
​​Platz 1​​​AVM FritzDECT (30,2%)
​​Platz 2​​Telekom Magenta Smart Home (22,9%)
​Platz 3​​Amazon Echo (11,5%)


​Car Connectivity
​​Platz 1​​​BMW Navigationssystem Professional (24,5%)
​​Platz 2​​Audi MMI Navigation Plua (21,1%)
​Platz 3​​Mercedes Comand Online (17,7%)


​VR-Lösungen
​​Platz 1​​​Samsung Gear VR (39,3%)
​​Platz 2​​Playstation VR (23,5%)
​Platz 3​​Oculus Rift (14,2%)


