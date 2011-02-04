Test-Überblick
HP und Palm: Alle Smartphone-Tests im Überblick
4.2.2011
Auf dieser Seite finden Sie alle von connect getesteten Handys und Smartphones von HP und Palm. Über die Produktnamen kommen Sie direkt zum Testbericht.
- Centro (webOS-Smartphone)
- iPAQ Voice Messenger (Windows-Mobile-Smartphone)
- Pre 3 (webOS-Smartphone)
- Veer (webOS-Smartphone)
- Palm (gehört seit April 2010 zu HP)
- Pixi Plus (WebOS-Smartphone)
- Pre (WebOS-Smartphone)
- Pre Plus (WebOS-Smartphone)
- Treo 500v (Windows-Mobile-Smartphone)
- Treo 650 (PalmOS-Smartphone)
- Treo 680 (PalmOS-Smartphone)
- Treo Pro (WebOS-Smartphone)