HP und Palm: Alle Smartphone-Tests im Überblick
HP und Palm: Alle Smartphone-Tests im Überblick

Auf dieser Seite finden Sie alle von connect getesteten Handys und Smartphones von HP und Palm. Über die Produktnamen kommen Sie direkt zum Testbericht.

Palm Pre Plus
Dauertest

Trotz hochgelobtem Betriebssystem ist Palm der Durchbruch auf dem Smartphone-Markt bisher nicht gelungen. Ob sich das nach der Übernahme durch HP…
WebOS 3.0
Erster Eindruck

Das leicht zu bedienende WebOS macht auf einem großen Display eine gute Figur.
HP Pre 3
Testbericht

Mit der Vorstellung des HP Pre 3 ist Palm entgültig in HP aufgegangen. Doch kann die dritte Generation eines Produkts einen Neustart einläuten? Das…
HP Veer
Testbericht

So klein kann kein Smartphone sein: Das HP Veer löst bei jedem Auftritt ungläubiges Staunen aus. Kann der Winzling aus Amerika im Einsatz überzeugen?
HP Touchpad
Testbericht

Mit dem Touchpad demonstriert HP, dass webOS für mehr als Smartphones geeignet ist - der Spaß lässt sich auf ein größeres Format bringen. Das HP…
