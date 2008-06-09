Interview mit Bob Ludwig

AUDIO How can you really improve the sound of an ancient analogue or an old digital master and which tools can help ?

Ludwig: Mastering is the final creative step in the record making process. A good mastering studio has great ears, an incredibly accurate monitoring system living within an accurate room. The purpose of mastering is to maximize the musicality inherent in the master mix. Pop music is like Musique Concrete where many disparate sounds that were not performed at the same time are brought together as a performance for the first time over a set of speakers. An engineer mixing is thus totally dependant on what he is hearing on the studio speakers and if those speakers are very bright, their mix will sound dull on more accurate systems. A mastering engineer will try to equalize the different tracks to sound correct and perhaps more musical on accurate systems. They will compress the dynamic range if it is too wide for replay in a wide variety of places like riding in a car etc. If the master tape is already too compressed, they will try to put some dynamics into the sound... whatever is needed and most musical. A great mastering engineer can hear the raw tape from the mix room, imagine in their head what it could sound like and know what knobs on the gear to move to make it sound like it does in their imagination.