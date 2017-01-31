Magenta Mobil Business
Magenta Mobil Business: Tarife mit und ohne Smartphone
1.2.2017
- Telekom Business-Tarife für Geschäftskunden in der Übersicht
- Magenta Mobil Business: Tarife mit Top-Smartphones
Hier finden Sie die möglichen Tarifkombinationen und Preise (ohne Gewähr). Die Telekom unterscheidet optionale Smartphones in Handy, Top-Handy und Premium-Handy.
Telekom-Geschäftstarife ohne Smartphone
Magenta Mobile Business XS (netto: 15,09 Euro mtl.)
- Internet-Flat: 200 MB
- Flatrate ins Telekom-Mobilfunknetz
- 50 Inklusivminuten
- 50 Inklusiv-SMS
- Minutenpreise Inland: 0,25 Euro netto
- SMS-Preise Inland: 0,17 Euro netto
Magenta Mobile Business S (netto: 26,43 Euro mtl.)
- Internet-Flat: 1 GB
- Flatrate für Telefonie & SMS
Magenta Mobile Business M (netto: 33,99 Euro mtl.)
- Internet-Flat: 3 GB
- Flatrate für Telefonie & SMS
Magenta Mobile Business L (netto: 41,55 Euro mtl.)
- Internet-Flat: 6 GB
- Flatrate für Telefonie & SMS
Magenta Mobile Business L Plus (netto: 60,46 Euro mtl.)
- Internet-Flat: 10 GB
- Flatrate für Telefonie & SMS
Magenta Mobil Business: Tarife mit Einsteiger-Smartphone (alle 24 Monat)
Magenta Mobile Business XS mit Handy (netto: 22,65 Euro mtl.)
- Internet-Flat: 200 MB
- Flatrate ins Telekom-Mobilfunknetz
- 50 Inklusivminuten
- 50 Inklusiv-SMS
- Minutenpreise Inland: 0,25 Euro netto
- SMS-Preise Inland: 0,17 Euro netto
Magenta Mobile Business S mit Handy (netto: 33,99 Euro mtl.)
- Internet-Flat: 1 GB
- Flatrate für Telefonie & SMS
Magenta Mobile Business M mit Handy (netto: 41,55 Euro mtl.)
- Internet-Flat: 3 GB
- Flatrate für Telefonie & SMS
Magenta Mobile Business L mit Handy (netto: 49,11 Euro mtl.)
- Internet-Flat: 6 GB
- Flatrate für Telefonie & SMS
Haben Sie den richtigen Tarif gefunden, können Sie in unserem Business-Tarifrechner auf Sie zukommende Kosten genauer kalkulieren.