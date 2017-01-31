Abos Newsletter Forum Jobs RSS
Telekom Business-Tarife für Geschäftskunden in der Übersicht
Magenta Mobil Business

Magenta Mobil Business: Tarife mit Top-Smartphones

von

  1. Telekom Business-Tarife für Geschäftskunden in der Übersicht
  2. Magenta Mobil Business: Tarife mit und ohne Smartphone
  3. Magenta Mobil Business: Tarife mit Top-Smartphones
Deutsche Telekom

© Deutsche Telekom

Diese Business-Tarife bringen gleich ein Top-Smartphone mit.

Sie können alle 24 Monate ein Mittelklasse-Smartphone oder alle 12 Monate ein Top-Smartphone mit Ihrem "Magenta Mobil Business"-Tarif erhalten. Diese Tarifmöglichkeiten haben Sie zur Kombination.

Magenta Mobil Business: Tarife mit Top-Smartphone (alle 24 Monate) 

Magenta Mobile Business S mit Top-Handy (netto: 41,55 Euro mtl.)

  • Internet-Flat: 1 GB
  • Flatrate für Telefonie & SMS

Magenta Mobile Business M mit Top-Handy (netto: 49,11 Euro mtl.)

  • Internet-Flat: 3 GB
  • Flatrate für Telefonie & SMS

Magenta Mobile Business L mit Top-Handy (netto: 56,67 Euro mtl.)

  • Internet-Flat: 6 GB
  • Flatrate für Telefonie & SMS

Magenta Mobile Business L Plus mit Top-Handy (netto: 75,58 Euro mtl.)

  • Internet-Flat: 10 GB
  • Flatrate für Telefonie & SMS
  • 100 Inklusivminuten und –SMS international
  • Ohne Datenautomatik

Mehr lesen

iPhone 7 vs. Galaxy S7
Apple und Samsung im Vergleich

Apple oder Samsung ist für viele eine Glaubensfrage. Doch welches Smartphone ist besser? Wir stellen iPhone 7 und Galaxy S7 gegenüber.

Magenta Mobil Business: Tarife mit High-End-Smartphone (alle 12 Monate)

Magenta Mobile Business L mit Premium-Handy (netto: 75,58 Euro mtl.)

  • Internet-Flat: 6 GB
  • Flatrate für Telefonie & SMS

Magenta Mobile Business L Plus mit Premium-Handy (netto: 83,15 Euro mtl.)

  • Internet-Flat: 6 GB
  • Flatrate für Telefonie & SMS
  • 100 Inklusivminuten und –SMS international
  • Ohne Datenautomatik

Magenta Mobile Business XL mit Premium-Handy (netto: 168,03 Euro mtl.)

  • Internet-Flat: unbegrenzt
  • Flatrate für Telefonie & SMS
  • EU Flat Plus
  • 2x Multi-Sim
  • Option Festnetznummer

Haben Sie den richtigen Tarif gefunden, können Sie in unserem Business-Tarifrechner auf Sie zukommende Kosten genauer kalkulieren.

Mehr lesen

connect Business-Tarifrechner
Sparen Sie bei Handytarifen für Ihr Unternehmen!

Mit dem connect Business-Tarifrechner sparen Sie durch individuell für Ihr Unternehmen angepasste Angebote für Handytarife.

Mehr lesen

Die Nummer 1 -

DSL-Speedtest -

Vergleich -


Weiter zur Startseite

Mehr zum Thema

Tarif-Komplettpakete
Mobilfunk, Festnetz & TV

Die Telekom und Vodafone schnüren Mobilfunk, Festnetz und Fernsehen in einem Tarif-Paket zusammen. Die Konvergenz-Bundles im Vergleich.
connect Business-Tarifrechner
Sparen Sie bei Handytarifen für Ihr Unternehmen!

Mit dem connect Business-Tarifrechner sparen Sie durch individuell für Ihr Unternehmen angepasste Angebote für Handytarife.
Vodafone Business
Handy-Verträge für Firmen und Selbständige

Für Unternehmen und Selbständige bietet Vodafone verschiedene Geschäftskunden-Verträge an. Unser Überblick über die aktuellen Business-Tarife.
SIM-Karte
Handyverträge für Selbstständige und Unternehmen

Wer profitiert von Handy-Verträgen für Firmen? Auf welche Konditionen sollten Sie achten?
Mann mit Smartphone auf der Straße
Tarifoption für Musik und Video

Mit der kostenlosen Option „Stream On“ können Mobilfunkkunden der Telekom Musik und Videos streamen – ohne dass ihr Inklusiv-Volumen belastet wird.
Alle Testberichte
Aquaris V BQ
Android-Smartphones
77,2%
Mit dem Aqua­ris V adressiert BQ preisbewusste Käufer. Was bietet das Smartphone für 250 Euro und wie gut schneidet es…
Dell Latitude 7285
Business-Convertible
87,4%
Dells Business-Convertible Latitude 7285 punktet im Tablet und im Notebook-Betrieb. Connect testet das 2-in-1-Gerät bis…
Samsung Galaxy A3 rosa
Testberichte
Alle Tests von Smartphones, Handys, Tablets, Navis, Notebooks und Ultrabooks, DECT-Telefonen und DSL-Routern in der Übersicht.
Bestenlisten im Überblick
Bestenliste
Top 10
Kauftipps
News
Mobilfunk
Studie zur Firmware-Nutzung
Android-Update
Messenger-Dienste
Huawei-Flaggschiff