Magenta Mobil Business
Magenta Mobil Business: Tarife mit Top-Smartphones
1.2.2017
- Telekom Business-Tarife für Geschäftskunden in der Übersicht
- Magenta Mobil Business: Tarife mit und ohne Smartphone
Sie können alle 24 Monate ein Mittelklasse-Smartphone oder alle 12 Monate ein Top-Smartphone mit Ihrem "Magenta Mobil Business"-Tarif erhalten. Diese Tarifmöglichkeiten haben Sie zur Kombination.
Magenta Mobil Business: Tarife mit Top-Smartphone (alle 24 Monate)
Magenta Mobile Business S mit Top-Handy (netto: 41,55 Euro mtl.)
- Internet-Flat: 1 GB
- Flatrate für Telefonie & SMS
Magenta Mobile Business M mit Top-Handy (netto: 49,11 Euro mtl.)
- Internet-Flat: 3 GB
- Flatrate für Telefonie & SMS
Magenta Mobile Business L mit Top-Handy (netto: 56,67 Euro mtl.)
- Internet-Flat: 6 GB
- Flatrate für Telefonie & SMS
Magenta Mobile Business L Plus mit Top-Handy (netto: 75,58 Euro mtl.)
- Internet-Flat: 10 GB
- Flatrate für Telefonie & SMS
- 100 Inklusivminuten und –SMS international
- Ohne Datenautomatik
Magenta Mobil Business: Tarife mit High-End-Smartphone (alle 12 Monate)
Magenta Mobile Business L mit Premium-Handy (netto: 75,58 Euro mtl.)
- Internet-Flat: 6 GB
- Flatrate für Telefonie & SMS
Magenta Mobile Business L Plus mit Premium-Handy (netto: 83,15 Euro mtl.)
- Internet-Flat: 6 GB
- Flatrate für Telefonie & SMS
- 100 Inklusivminuten und –SMS international
- Ohne Datenautomatik
Magenta Mobile Business XL mit Premium-Handy (netto: 168,03 Euro mtl.)
- Internet-Flat: unbegrenzt
- Flatrate für Telefonie & SMS
- EU Flat Plus
- 2x Multi-Sim
- Option Festnetznummer
Haben Sie den richtigen Tarif gefunden, können Sie in unserem Business-Tarifrechner auf Sie zukommende Kosten genauer kalkulieren.