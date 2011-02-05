Test-Überblick
RIM: Alle Blackberry-Tests im Überblick
5.2.2011
Auf dieser Seite finden Sie alle von connect getesteten Blackberrys von RIM. Über die Produktnamen kommen Sie direkt zum Testbericht.
- Bold 9000 (Blackberry-Smartphone)
- Bold 9700 (Blackberry-Smartphone)
- Bold 9780 (Blackberry-Smartphone)
- Bold 9790 (Blackberry-Smartphone)
- Bold 9900 (Blackberry-Smartphone)
- Curve 3G (Blackberry-Smartphone)
- Curve 8520 (Blackberry-Smartphone)
- Curve 9320 (Blackberry-Smartphone)
- Curve 9360 (Blackberry-Smartphone)
- Curve 9380 (Blackberry-Smartphone)
- 8800 (Blackberry-Smartphone)
- Curve 8900 (Blackberry-Smartphone)
- Pearl 3G (Handy)
- Pearl 8220 Flip (Blackberry-Smartphone)
- Porsche Design P9981 (Blackberry-Smartphone)
- Q5 (Blackberry Smartphone)
- Q10 (Blackberry-Smartphone)
- Storm 2 9520 (Blackberry-Smartphone)
- Torch 9800 (Blackberry-Smartphone)
- Torch 9810 (Blackberry-Smartphone)
- Torch 9850 (Blackberry-Smartphone)
- Torch 9860 (Blackberry-Smartphone)
- Z10 (Blackberry-Smartphone)
- Z30 (Blackberry-Smartphone)