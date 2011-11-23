Abos Newsletter Forum Jobs RSS
Mediamarkt: Galaxy Nexus und iPad2 im Angebot
Schnäppchen-Check

Mediamarkt: Galaxy Nexus und iPad2 im Angebot

Der Mediamarkt bietet unter dem Motto Geschenke-Finale in seinem heute veröffentlichten Angebots-Flyer auch ein Handy, vier Smartphones und ein Tablet an. Haben sie wirklich das Potential zum Weihnachts-Schnäppchen? connect nimmt Produkte und Preise unter die Lupe.

image.jpg

© Arnulf Schäfer, Screenshot

Im neuen Mediamarkt Angebots-Flyer der Kalenderwoche 50-2011 sind folgende Handys und Smartphones zu finden:

  • HTC Explorer - zum Aktionspreis von 159 Euro
  • LG Optimus Net - zum Aktionspreis von 129 Euro
  • Nokia Asha 300 - zum Aktionspreis von 119 Euro
  • Samsung Galaxy Nexus - zum Aktionspreis von 535 Euro
  • Samsung Galaxy S Plus - zum Aktionspreis von 275 Euro
  • Samsung Wave 3 - zum Aktionspreis von 279 Euro

und das Tablet-Modell:

  • Apple iPad2 WiFi+ 3G mit 64 GB - zum Aktionspreis von 739 Euro

.

:

