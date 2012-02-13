Android-4-Updates im Überblick

© Archiv Diese Smartphones bekommen ein Update auf Android 4

Nach Aussage von Google erfüllt jedes Gerät, auf dem Android 2.3 Gingerbread läuft, die Voraussetzungen für Ice Cream Sandwich. Aber schon jetzt ist klar, dass nicht jedes Modell mit der Android-Version ein Update bekommt. Die Hersteller müssen das System an ihre Hardware anpassen - und diesen Aufwand rechtfertigt in ihren Augen nicht jedes Gerät. Wir zeigen an dieser Stelle, welches Smartphone und welches Tablet ein Update auf Android 4 bekommen und wann man damit rechnen kann. Wir haben uns dabei auf die wichtigsten Modelle beschränkt, die auch in Deutschland erhältlich sind. Unsere Liste wird ständig aktualisiert.

Acer

Iconia A100: Update geplantIconia A200: Update wird gerade ausgeliefertIconia A500: Update geplant

Asus

Eee Pad Transformer: Update geplant für Mitte Februar 2012Eee Pad Transformer Prime: Update geplantEee Pad Slider: Update geplant

Archos

80 G9: Update geplant101 G9: Update geplant

HTC

Sensation XE: Update geplant für Ende März 2012Sensation XL: Update geplant für April 2012Sensation: Update geplant für Ende März 2012Incredible S: Update geplantDesire S: Update geplantDesire: kein UpdateWildfire: kein UpdateDesire HD: Update geplantEvo 3D: Update geplant

Huawei

MediaPad: Update wird ausgeliefert

LG

Optimus 3D: Update geplant für das 3. Quartal 2012 (Juli-September)Optimus Black: Update geplant für das 3. Quartal 2012 (Juli-September)Optimus Speed: Update geplant für das 2. Quartal 2012 (April-Juni)Optimus Sol: Update geplant für das 2. Quartal 2012 (April-Juni)Optimus Pad: bisher keine AngabenPrada: Update geplant für das 2. Quartal 2012 (April-Juni)

Motorola

RAZR: Update geplant für das 2. Quartal 2012 (April - Juni)Xoom: Update geplant für das 2. Quartal 2012 (April - Juni)Xoom 2: Update geplant für das 3. Quartal 2012 (Juli - September)Atrix / Atrix 4G: Update-Möglichkeit wird geprüft Milestone: kein UpdateMilestone 2: kein UpdateMilestone XT720: kein UpdateDefy: kein UpdateDefy+: kein UpdatePro: kein Update Pro+: Update-Möglichkeit wird geprüft

Samsung

Galaxy S2: Update geplant für März 2012Galaxy Note: Update geplant, vorraussichtlich April/Mai 2012Galaxy Tab 10.1: Update geplantGalaxy Tab 8.9: Update geplantGalaxy Tab 7.7: Update geplantGalaxy Tab 7.0 Plus: Update geplant Galaxy S: kein UpdateGalaxy Tab: kein UpdateGalaxy Ace: bisher keine Angaben

Sony (Ericsson)

Tablet P: Update geplant für "Frühling 2012"Tablet S: Update geplant für "Frühling 2102"Xperia Active: Update geplant für April/Mai 2012Xperia Arc: Update geplant für April/Mai 2012Xperia Arc S: Update geplant für März/April 2012Xperia Mini Pro: Update geplant für April/Mai 2012Xperia Neo: Update geplant für April/Mai 2012Xperia Neo V: Update geplant für März/April 2012Xperia S: Update geplant für März/April 2012Xperia Play: Update geplant für April/Mai 2012Xperia Ray: Update geplant für März/April 2012Xperia Pro: Update geplant für April/Mai 2012

Mehr Informationen

Android 4 und iOS 5 im Vergleich

Google Android 4.0 - die neuen Funktionen im Überblick

Zurück zur Startseite von connect

Anzeige

Anzeige

Mehr zum Thema Apple iOS 7 iOS 7: Optimale Einstellungen für iPhone, iPad und iPod… Apples neues iOS 7 bringt nicht nur ein neues Design, sondern ändert auch unter der Haube einiges. Wir zeigen Ihnen, welche Einstellungsmöglichkeiten…

Anroid Update Android 4.4 (Kitkat) für Googles Nexus 4 und 7: Das ist neu! Google rückt Android 4.4 alias "Kitkat" jetzt auch für das Nexus 4 und 7 heraus. Wir zeigen Ihnen, was es Neues gibt und welche Funktion fehlen. Sony PC- und Mac-Tools PC Companion: Sony Xperia mit PC oder Mac synchronisieren Die Windows- und Mac-Tools von Sony für Xperia-Smartphones im Porträt: connect verrät was der Sony PC Companion für Windows und die Sony Bridge for…

Tricks und Anleitung bei Problemen Samsung Kies 3: Kontakte & Co. synchronisieren Besitzer eines Samsung-Smartphones kommen um die Wartungs-Software Kies nicht herum. Wir zeigen Ihnen, was das Gratis-Programm kann und geben Tipps… LG, Samsung und Sony Smartphones einfach bedienen dank Easy Mode Smartphones fordern ihren Besitzern in Sachen Bedienung einiges ab. Im Easy Mode lassen sie sich deutlich einfacher bedienen. So funktioniert es bei…