Android-4-Updates im Überblick
Mit Ice Cream Sandwich hat Google das Android-System vollständig überarbeitet. Viele Besitzer aktueller Smartphones und Tablets stellen sich natürlich die Frage, ob ihr Gerät ein entsprechendes Update bekommt. Wir zeigen, welche Modelle auf Android 4 aktualisiert werden.
Nach Aussage von Google erfüllt jedes Gerät, auf dem Android 2.3 Gingerbread läuft, die Voraussetzungen für Ice Cream Sandwich. Aber schon jetzt ist klar, dass nicht jedes Modell mit der Android-Version ein Update bekommt. Die Hersteller müssen das System an ihre Hardware anpassen - und diesen Aufwand rechtfertigt in ihren Augen nicht jedes Gerät. Wir zeigen an dieser Stelle, welches Smartphone und welches Tablet ein Update auf Android 4 bekommen und wann man damit rechnen kann. Wir haben uns dabei auf die wichtigsten Modelle beschränkt, die auch in Deutschland erhältlich sind. Unsere Liste wird ständig aktualisiert.
Acer
Iconia A100: Update geplantIconia A200: Update wird gerade ausgeliefertIconia A500: Update geplant
Asus
Eee Pad Transformer: Update geplant für Mitte Februar 2012Eee Pad Transformer Prime: Update geplantEee Pad Slider: Update geplant
Archos
80 G9: Update geplant101 G9: Update geplant
HTC
Sensation XE: Update geplant für Ende März 2012Sensation XL: Update geplant für April 2012Sensation: Update geplant für Ende März 2012Incredible S: Update geplantDesire S: Update geplantDesire: kein UpdateWildfire: kein UpdateDesire HD: Update geplantEvo 3D: Update geplant
Huawei
MediaPad: Update wird ausgeliefert
LG
Optimus 3D: Update geplant für das 3. Quartal 2012 (Juli-September)Optimus Black: Update geplant für das 3. Quartal 2012 (Juli-September)Optimus Speed: Update geplant für das 2. Quartal 2012 (April-Juni)Optimus Sol: Update geplant für das 2. Quartal 2012 (April-Juni)Optimus Pad: bisher keine AngabenPrada: Update geplant für das 2. Quartal 2012 (April-Juni)
Motorola
RAZR: Update geplant für das 2. Quartal 2012 (April - Juni)Xoom: Update geplant für das 2. Quartal 2012 (April - Juni)Xoom 2: Update geplant für das 3. Quartal 2012 (Juli - September)Atrix / Atrix 4G: Update-Möglichkeit wird geprüft Milestone: kein UpdateMilestone 2: kein UpdateMilestone XT720: kein UpdateDefy: kein UpdateDefy+: kein UpdatePro: kein Update Pro+: Update-Möglichkeit wird geprüft
Samsung
Galaxy S2: Update geplant für März 2012Galaxy Note: Update geplant, vorraussichtlich April/Mai 2012Galaxy Tab 10.1: Update geplantGalaxy Tab 8.9: Update geplantGalaxy Tab 7.7: Update geplantGalaxy Tab 7.0 Plus: Update geplant Galaxy S: kein UpdateGalaxy Tab: kein UpdateGalaxy Ace: bisher keine Angaben
Sony (Ericsson)
Tablet P: Update geplant für "Frühling 2012"Tablet S: Update geplant für "Frühling 2102"Xperia Active: Update geplant für April/Mai 2012Xperia Arc: Update geplant für April/Mai 2012Xperia Arc S: Update geplant für März/April 2012Xperia Mini Pro: Update geplant für April/Mai 2012Xperia Neo: Update geplant für April/Mai 2012Xperia Neo V: Update geplant für März/April 2012Xperia S: Update geplant für März/April 2012Xperia Play: Update geplant für April/Mai 2012Xperia Ray: Update geplant für März/April 2012Xperia Pro: Update geplant für April/Mai 2012
